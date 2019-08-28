Its official - Japan has removed South Korea as a preferential trade partner

We knew this was coming it had been flagged. All done now.

South Korea had been a Japan preferential trade partner (which meant simpler checks on exports)

But now Japanese manufacturers must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export.

Next will be South Korea to similarly downgrade Tokyo's trade status, which is to take effect next month.

A side show to the main trade war between China and US but an ugly one regardless.



