It's official....Expect call for general election if government loses vote on Tuesday
Senior UK government official makes it official
- expect governments present motion to Parliament calling for an election if government loses votes on Tuesday
- expected vote on holding an election to be held on Wednesday
- likely election date would be October 14
- if lawmakers rejected rebels plan, the government will not hold vote on having an election
- vote on having an election would require two thirds majority to pass
- conservative lawmakers who vote against government on Tuesday would lose party whip
- PM continues to be keen to engage with other lawmakers on this issue
- cabinet shared PM's apprehension of an election, but recognized UK negotiating position cannot be undermined
- would expect EU sharpas to keep negotiating in coming days
