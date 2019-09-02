It's official....Expect call for general election if government loses vote on Tuesday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Senior UK government official makes it official

  • expect governments present motion to Parliament calling for an election if government loses votes on Tuesday
  • expected vote on holding an election to be held on Wednesday
  • likely election date would be October 14
  • if lawmakers rejected rebels plan, the government will not hold vote on having an election
  • vote on having an election would require two thirds majority to pass
  • conservative lawmakers who vote against government on Tuesday would lose party whip
  • PM continues to be keen to engage with other lawmakers on this issue
  • cabinet shared PM's apprehension of an election, but recognized UK negotiating position cannot be undermined
  • would expect EU sharpas to keep negotiating in coming days

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose