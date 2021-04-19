Japan analysts says US Treasury unconcerned over yen manipulation

A Mizuho analyst in Tokyo says that despite Japan making it onto the US Treasury currency manipulation watch list interest is elsewhere

Japan is on the 'monitor' list having satisfied 2 of the 3 US criteria, along with other countires. You can find more on the report here:

But, says Mizuho, the focus is not on the yen but rather on emerging economies:

US likely to prioritize the Mexican peso or Asian currencies (excl-yen)

the US report cited IMF analysts saying the yen was largely in line with fundamentals and made no mention of the yen's weakness so far in 2021





No red light for Japan this time around, or the next it appears:



