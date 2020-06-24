Japan April final leading indicator index 77.7 vs 76.2 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 24 June 2020





Coincident index 80.1 vs 81.5 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here





Despite the slight revision higher in the headline reading, it is still the weakest since March 2009 as it reaffirms the economic damage from the virus fallout and the state of emergency measures that were enacted two months ago.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





