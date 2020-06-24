Japan April final leading indicator index 77.7 vs 76.2 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 24 June 2020

Japan
  • Coincident index 80.1 vs 81.5 prelim
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here.

Despite the slight revision higher in the headline reading, it is still the weakest since March 2009 as it reaffirms the economic damage from the virus fallout and the state of emergency measures that were enacted two months ago.

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose