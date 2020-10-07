Japan August preliminary leading indicator index 88.8 vs 89.0 expected

Prior 86.7

Coincident index 79.4 vs 79.4 expected

Prior 78.3

A continued slight improvement in overall conditions in the Japanese economy but still, there are still concerns surrounding the recovery phase and how well can the rebound be maintained over the next few months and going into next year.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

