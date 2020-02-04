Japan confirms 10 people on cruise ship have coronavirus

The cruise ship industry is going to have a rough time





Japan has confirmed around 10 more cases of coronavirus among passengers on a cruise ship that had 3,700 people aboard and is now quarantined in Yokohama.





The 10 sick patients from the Diamond Princess were transferred to hospital and the remainder have been held aboard.





The infections all appear to have stemmed from a man who boarded the ship on Jan 20 and disembarked on Jan 25, according to NHK.







The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 33 and is a reminder at how quickly a single infection can spread, and how long it can take to have an impact. The ship visited five ports.







As for the remaining passengers, they are about to have their vacation extended by two weeks.

