A capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead, 6 to 9 months out.

-12.5% m/m

expected -8.9%, prior 18.0% m/m

-3.5% y/y

expected -0.7%, prior 5.3% y/y

The m/m is very volatile, the y/y is a little smoother. Both are misses though.





As part of the process the Cabinet Office survey manufacturers:

the firms expect core orders will fall 5.2% in Q1 of this year (from -2.1% in Q4 2019)