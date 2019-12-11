Japan - Core Machinery Orders for October: -6.0% m/m (expected 0.5%)

Machine order data is sued as a heads up to business investment (capex) in the months ahead. 

-6.0% m/m

  • expected 0.5%, prior -2.9%

-6.1% y/y

  • expected -1.9%, prior 5.1% 
Ugly numbers. 
  • The Japanese government says it has cut its assessment of machinery orders. 
  • Adds that machinery orders are showing signs of stalling 
Well, d'uh.

while the BOJ is focused on its inflation goal data like this will not go unnoticed. The bank next meet on December 18 and 19. 

