Japan data - June 2019 headline CPI 0.7% y/y, in line with expected

Tokyo inflation data for June … Tokyo CPI data is available earlier than the National CPI for the month

My bad, this is national for June 

CPI 0.7% y/y

  • expected 0.7%, prior was 0.7%

CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.6% y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.8%

CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.5% y/y

  • expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%
A bit of a mix up for some - results varied depending on what news wire you were watching. We had the correct numbers though.

If you need reminding the BOJ target is 2% for core inflation, Long way off and no sign of any wind back of monetary policy. 



