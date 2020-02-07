Japan December preliminary leading indicator index 91.6 vs 91.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 February 2020





Prior 90.8

Coincident index 94.7 vs 94.7 expected

Prior 94.7

Slight delay in the release by the source. A mild rebound in the leading indicator, but it still sitting at its lowest levels in more than a decade - suggesting weaker economic conditions still plaguing the Japanese economy in the latter stages of last year.







The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





