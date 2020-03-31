Japan economy minister says the country is not in a situation now to declare state of emergency

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

The Tokyo governor has been throwing the ball at the government's court over the past few days but so far they continue to resist the need to call for stricter measures. If a state of emergency is called, Japan could be headed for a lockdown over several weeks.
