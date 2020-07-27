Japan economy minister says watching virus infections with a strong sense of crisis

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura









The number of active cases in Japan has now risen to over ~7,700. That figure was less than 5,000 cases at the start of last week on 20 July.





The positive news is that despite the rise in cases, the death count (988 deaths as of yesterday, it was 976 deaths at the end of June) isn't rising anywhere as rapidly but we'll see how the situation develops in due time.




