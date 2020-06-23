Japan foreign minister says hundreds of Japanese set to travel to Vietnam this week

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to ease travel restrictions





This just reaffirms plans by Japan to form a "travel bubble" as announced by prime minister Abe last week here . For some context, Vietnam has only reported 349 confirmed coronavirus cases since its first recorded case back in January.







It will be interesting to watch how the gradual increase in travel activity will play out in the coming weeks/months.

Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, says that more than 400 Japanese citizens are set to travel to Vietnam this week on the first three flights arranged amid the easing of border restrictions between the two countries.