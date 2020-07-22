Japan government slightly raises overall economic view in July, but wary about resurgence in virus cases

The government raises its economic view for a second straight month





Economy is showing signs of picking up recently

But situation remains severe due to resurgence of coronavirus cases

Raises views on exports, output as global car demand is seen bottoming out

Raises view on business sentiment, though remarks that conditions remain severe

The report also notes that any pickup in exports are likely to be subdued considering the global climate. I wouldn't read too much into this as overall data from Japan has been rather subdued for the most part in recent months, and the secondary wave of infections will weigh further on consumer sentiment and the economy surely.



