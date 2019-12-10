Japan govmt minister says WTO dispute settlement system is a central pillar of free trade

Japan METI minister Kajiyama says WTO dispute settlement system is one of central pillars supporting multilateral trading system

Yeah, not any more it ain't dude:
More from this chap:
  • says we are facing situation that was unanticipated under WTO rules, where no appeals can be heard due to lack of quorum in appellate body
  • our concern is that newly appealed cases may be left unsettled



