Japan govmt minister says WTO dispute settlement system is a central pillar of free trade
Japan METI minister Kajiyama says WTO dispute settlement system is one of central pillars supporting multilateral trading system
Yeah, not any more it ain't dude:
- The dismemberment of the WTO has dire implications for small exporting countries (lookin' at you Australia)
More from this chap:
- says we are facing situation that was unanticipated under WTO rules, where no appeals can be heard due to lack of quorum in appellate body
- our concern is that newly appealed cases may be left unsettled