Japan govt will swiftly implement emergency steps to counter coronavirus

Japan's economy minister Nishimura is scrambling to reassure us after the disastrous GDP data earlier:

And … I reckon worse s to come in Q1 2020.





must watch for impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy via inbound tourism, supply chain disruption

must be vigilant against risk coronavirus outbreak may affect Japan's economy via slowdown in global growth, potential market volatility

govt will swiftly implement emergency steps to counter coronavirus using funds from budget reserves

govt will take all steps necessary flexibly with eye on virus impact on economy, tourism



