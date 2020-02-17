Japan govt will swiftly implement emergency steps to counter coronavirus

Japan's economy minister Nishimura is scrambling to reassure us after the disastrous GDP data earlier:

And … I reckon worse s to come in Q1 2020.

  • must watch for impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy via inbound tourism, supply chain disruption
  • must be vigilant against risk coronavirus outbreak may affect Japan's economy via slowdown in global growth, potential market volatility
  • govt will swiftly implement emergency steps to counter coronavirus using funds from budget reserves
  •  govt will take all steps necessary flexibly with eye on virus impact on economy, tourism

