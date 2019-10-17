Japan inflation data for September. Headline CPI 0.2% y/y (vs. expected 0.2% & prior 0.3%)

National CPI data from Japan for the month of September

National CPI 0.2% y/y

expected 0.2%, prior was 0.3%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.3% y/y

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.5%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.5% y/y … this the one closest to the US measure of core inflation and the one to watch.

expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

Sheesh …. that headline! And the 'one to watch' is way below target also. The Bank of Japan have been dropping hints they'll soon do more. But when, chaps?







