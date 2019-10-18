Japan inflation has fallen to a two-and-a-half-year low

The data from Japan a little earlier in the session here:

I pondered aloud in the post that with the Bank of Japan hinting at further easing, when will they, if at all?





The Financial Times have a recap of the CPI data up and they are wondering the same sort of thing

The data "adds to the pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease policy at the end of the month," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics. "Though we still expect the Bank from keeping its short-term policy rate unchanged amid concerns about financial stability."





---

BOJ meet Oct. 30 and 31.







