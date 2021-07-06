Japan is set to extend its coronavirus quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Nikkei, more hiccups for the Olympic Games, which are set to commence on July 23.

Japan is set to extend its coronavirus quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 
  • neighboring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba
  • home to more than 30 million people
  • The measures were originally set to end on July 11.
Japan has been dealt a sh**tty hand with these Olympics. Here's hoping they can be a success, whatever measure might be used for them. 

Meanwhile, yen is up a little. Perhaps related to the better wages data from earlier (dunno though):

