Japan January economy watchers survey current conditions 31.2 vs 30.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 February 2021





Prior 35.5; revised to 34.3

Outlook 39.9 vs 35.0 expected

Prior 37.1





A drop in the headline reading to start the year reflects the more tepid conditions amid the state of emergency measures but the outlook improved and that alludes to vaccine optimism still largely outweighing the present situation in Japan.





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.