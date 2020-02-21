Japan January inflation data still way below target - recap

The inflation data, both headline and core, is here:

Reuters have a piece up that is a good summary of more than just the data released earlier, The main points:

inflation picked up only slightly … keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to maintain its massive monetary stimulus

fragile economy saddled with weak growth and prices

world's third-largest economy … grapples with a coronavirus outbreak and weak growth

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he would consider additional easing if the coronavirus outbreak significantly threatens Japan's economy and inflation, calling the flu-like virus the "biggest uncertainty" for the economy

The Japanese economy shrank an annualised 6.3% in October-December, the biggest drop in nearly six years

domestic demand took a hit from the tax hike, typhoons and a warm winter







