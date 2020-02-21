Japan January inflation data still way below target - recap

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The inflation data, both headline and core, is here: 

Reuters have a piece up that is a good summary of more than just the data released earlier, The main points:
  • inflation picked up only slightly … keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to maintain its massive monetary stimulus
  • fragile economy saddled with weak growth and prices
  • world's third-largest economy … grapples with a coronavirus outbreak and weak growth
  • BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he would consider additional easing if the coronavirus outbreak significantly threatens Japan's economy and inflation, calling the flu-like virus the "biggest uncertainty" for the economy
  • The Japanese economy shrank an annualised 6.3% in October-December, the biggest drop in nearly six years
  • domestic demand took a hit from the tax hike, typhoons and a warm winter


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose