Japan January preliminary machine tool orders -35.6% vs -33.5% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
- Prior -33.5%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.
That's a poor start to the year for factory orders in Japan as total orders fell by 10.4% on the month relative to December last year.
This continues to allude to poorer economic conditions - in terms of both external and internal demand - and that will continue to eat away at the Japanese economy to start 2020.