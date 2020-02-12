Japan January preliminary machine tool orders -35.6% vs -33.5% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association

JPY machine tool
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.

That's a poor start to the year for factory orders in Japan as total orders fell by 10.4% on the month relative to December last year.

This continues to allude to poorer economic conditions - in terms of both external and internal demand - and that will continue to eat away at the Japanese economy to start 2020.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose