Japan January preliminary machine tool orders -35.6% vs -33.5% y/y prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.







That's a poor start to the year for factory orders in Japan as total orders fell by 10.4% on the month relative to December last year.





This continues to allude to poorer economic conditions - in terms of both external and internal demand - and that will continue to eat away at the Japanese economy to start 2020.



