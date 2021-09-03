Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit August PMI Services 42.9 and Composite 45.5
August PMIs via the Jibun/Markit surveyServices: 42.9
- preliminary 43.5 (July 47.4)
- 42.9 is its lowest since May of last year
- rise in employment is a bright spot, firms said to be preparing for a bounce back
- preliminary 45.9 (July 48.8)
Via Markit on the background to the survey:
- State of emergency restrictions have been extended to 21 prefectures and affect approximately 80% of the population, including large cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Hokkaido.
- Nonetheless, business remains optimistic that the pandemic will recede amid an ongoing vaccination programme which should stimulate a broad-based economic recovery.
---
Also published was Markit's HK PMI for AUgust, 53.3 (prior 51.3)