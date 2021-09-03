Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit August PMI Services 42.9 and Composite 45.5 

August PMIs via the Jibun/Markit survey

Services: 42.9
  • preliminary 43.5 (July 47.4) 
  • 42.9 is its lowest since May of last year
  • rise in employment is a bright spot, firms said to be preparing for a bounce back
Composite: 45.5
  • preliminary 45.9 (July 48.8)
Via Markit on the background to the survey:
  • State of emergency restrictions have been extended to 21 prefectures and affect approximately 80% of the population, including large cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Hokkaido. 
  • Nonetheless, business remains optimistic that the pandemic will recede amid an ongoing vaccination programme which should stimulate a broad-based economic recovery. 
---
Also published was Markit's HK PMI for AUgust, 53.3 (prior 51.3)
