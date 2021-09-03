Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit August PMI Services 42.9 and Composite 45.5 

August PMIs via the Jibun/Markit survey

preliminary 43.5 (July 47.4)



42.9 is its lowest since May of last year

rise in employment is a bright spot, firms said to be preparing for a bounce back



preliminary 45.9 (July 48.8)

Via Markit on the background to the survey:

State of emergency restrictions have been extended to 21 prefectures and affect approximately 80% of the population, including large cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Hokkaido.

Nonetheless, business remains optimistic that the pandemic will recede amid an ongoing vaccination programme which should stimulate a broad-based economic recovery.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Also published was Markit's HK PMI for AUgust, 53.3 (prior 51.3)

Services: 42.9Composite: 45.5