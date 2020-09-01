Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for August 47.2

The preliminary and prior can be found here:

Japan preliminary PMIs for August: Manufacturing 46.6 (prior 45.2) Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit on the result:

"The latest PMI data show that Japan's manufacturing sector moved closer to stabilisation in August, as firms signalled weaker drops in output and orders.

"The easing of restrictions related to COVID-19 around the world helped to soften falls in key metrics such as production and new work. However, the pandemic continued to limit the performance of the sector, according to panellists, with companies still trimming their inventories and staffing levels as firms wait for demand conditions to revive.

"It is hoped that as economies around the world reopen and business operations normalise, this will feed through to firmer customer demand and a recovery of Japanese manufacturing activity in the months ahead."





