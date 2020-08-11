Japan July bank lending rises at its fastest pace on record

Data from the Bank of Japan for bank lending in the July 2020

  • bank lending including shinkin (trusts) up 6.3% y/y 
  • 6.3% rise is fastest pace of increase on record
  • regional bank lending 5.1% rise matches record high hit in July 1991
  • bank lending balance, at 572.7 trln yen, is record level

BOJ official says:

  • regional banks continue to boost lending to small firms, while major banks' lending somewhat slowing due to easing of big firms' fund demand




