Japan July bank lending rises at its fastest pace on record
Data from the Bank of Japan for bank lending in the July 2020
- bank lending including shinkin (trusts) up 6.3% y/y
- 6.3% rise is fastest pace of increase on record
- regional bank lending 5.1% rise matches record high hit in July 1991
- bank lending balance, at 572.7 trln yen, is record level
BOJ official says:
- regional banks continue to boost lending to small firms, while major banks' lending somewhat slowing due to easing of big firms' fund demand