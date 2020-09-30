Japan July final leading indicator index 86.7 vs 86.9 prelim
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 30 September 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here.
- Prior 84.4; revised to 83.8
- Coincident index 78.3 vs 76.2 prelim
- Prior 76.6; revised to 74.4
Not much change to the initial release so this just reaffirms a modest rebound in Japanese economic conditions to start Q3.
The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.
The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.
