Japan July final leading indicator index 86.7 vs 86.9 prelim





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





Not much change to the initial release so this just reaffirms a modest rebound in Japanese economic conditions to start Q3.