Japan June all industry activity index +6.1% vs +6.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 27 August 2020





Prior -3.5%; revised to -4.1%





Economic activity showed a modest rebound in June but the key will be to watch whether or not the pace of the recovery can be sustained through July and August, as virus developments in Japan have been worsening since last month.





Although the situation is looking better over the past two weeks, it is still tough to gauge how much virus fears are playing a role in impacting consumer/business behaviour during this period of time.





Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.