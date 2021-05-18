Japan lifting its COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of May not feasible

That's the opinion of a professor at Tokyo Medical University and an expert on infectious diseases, cited in Japanese media:

"Although measures to curb infections should be stronger than the time of the previous declaration, there have been no great effects in Osaka and Tokyo even after three weeks. Instead, there has been a rise in coronavirus cases nationwide, including core cities of regional areas and not just metropolises, and an unprecedented situation has arisen in Japan."







Japan is currently in the midst of its third state of emergency and fourth wave of infections

and yet .... the number of new cases is still at a transmission level of "Stage 4" -- which indicates an "explosion of infections" -- in the 4-point classification created by the Japanese government's coronavirus countermeasures subcommittee

Japan needs to get on top of vaccinations (as do many other developed market countries .... looking at you too Australia).



