Japan March all industry activity index -3.8% vs -3.9% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 26 May 2020





Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.







It isn't surprising to see the sharp decline in economic activity in March amid the fallout from the virus outbreak across the globe and in Japan itself. But this pertains to Q1 data, which is pretty much ancient history at this stage.



