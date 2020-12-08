Japan November economy watchers survey current conditions 45.6 vs 52.8 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 December 2020





Prior 54.5

Outlook 36.5 vs 47.9

Prior 49.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.







There is a slight pullback in terms of sentiment after the reading in October was the highest since January 2014. The Japanese economy is still gradually recovering and the resurgence of the virus across the country may have tempered with some of the optimism.



