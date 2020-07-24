Japan PM Abe: Current situation does not call for state of emergency declaration

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe

Coronavirus cases are rising, government is watching closely

It is clear that the virus situation across the country is not getting any better as the curve is steepening as the days go by. Japan reported a single day record of 980 new virus cases yesterday, with infections also picking up outside of Tokyo.









Osaka is reported to find 149 new cases today and that would be the daily record for the prefecture, with Tokyo having found another 260 new cases as reported earlier.





As much as the government insists that things are "under control", you have to wonder where will they draw the line and say that they have made a mess of the situation.





Eventually, the fear of the virus spread in itself will take a toll on the economy - as much as the government wants to keep business activity running for as long as they can afford to. Unfortunately, that comes at the costs of people's health and well being, and at worst lives.



