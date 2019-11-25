Japan PPI services index YoY for October 2 .1% versus 1.6% estimate

Trade with Top Brokers
USDJPY tests 109.00 level. Highest level since November 18
New Zealand retail sales ex inflation for third-quarter due out in a few minutes
AUD/USD edges towards the November low. Watch for stops
Cable inches towards key near-term resistance levels as pound stays bid
Gold eases to one-week low to start the day
More from RBA Debelle: Need unemployment down near 4.5% to lift wages
Fed's Powell: Current monetary policy likely to remain appropriate
ECB's Holzman says central bank on good route to change way of decision making
PBOC: Downward pressure on economy is increasing
RBA Governor Lowe speaks on QE - preview