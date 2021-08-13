Japan reportedly set to record more than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports with the figure

That comes after the record daily cases seen in Tokyo earlier here. The previous national record came about yesterday, seen at 18,953 daily cases. A look at how the latest virus wave has been playing out in Japan:

Japan

