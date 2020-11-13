Japan reports record 1,719 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NTV reports on the matter

Japan
This surpasses yesterday's total and is a record number of daily infections in Japan, as active cases across the country start to near 13,000 - the highest since 22 August.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Once again, just be mindful of the situation here as this adds to the escalating virus situation in other major parts of the globe in recent weeks.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose