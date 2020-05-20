Japan reports that foreign visitors to the country fell by 99.9% year-on-year in April
The March to April period was supposed to be the peak tourism period in Japan due to the cherry blossoms season
In April 2019, Japan recorded 2,926,685 foreign visitors to the country so a near 100% drop means that Japan only saw less than 3,000 foreign visitors in April this year.
For some context, March saw a 93% year-on-year drop in foreign visitors as well.
That gives a rough idea of how dead international travel is at the moment and the toll that is it going to take on the services sector and a country's economy.
The conditions above are only made worse by more subdued domestic consumption and spending amid the state of emergency measures. Rough times no doubt.