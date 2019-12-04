Japan Reuters December manufacturing Tankan -6 vs -9 prior

Non-manufacturers +14 vs +12 prior

March outlook -1 for manufacturing, +18 for non-manufacturing



Manufacturers are less pessimistic than they were last month, when the index hit the lowest since 2013.





Here's an interesting comment from the survey regarding the 10% hike in the sales tax in October:





"Our sales fell more than 10% in October from a year earlier because of the sales tax hike. There was not a lot of front-load demand, but the pull-back was larger than we expected," a manager said.





The official Tankan from the BOJ showed manufacturing sentiment at a six-year low.



We're expecting news of a 25 trillion yen stimulus package from Japan's government today, including 13 trillion yen of new spending.

