Japan coronavirus advisory panel approves adding 7 prefectures to state of emergency

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by the Japanese health minister

The additional 7 prefectures are Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, Fukuoka, and Tochigi.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose