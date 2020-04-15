Japan says that foreign visitor arrivals in March fell by 93% compared to last year
The drop is the largest on record, says the Japanese tourism chief
According to the Japanese tourism statistics, there were more than 2.7 million overseas visitors to Japan in March last year. A drop of 93% means that there was a little under 200,000 overseas visitors to Japan last month in total.
March to April is usually one of the peak travel periods for Japan due to the cherry blossom season, but this year is going to be a massively different story sadly.