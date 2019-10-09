Japan September preliminary machine tool orders -35.5% vs -37.0% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers. On the month itself, factory orders improved by 11.8% but that owes largely to a sharp rise in domestic demand (+22.7%).
- Prior -37.0%
The overall picture still paints a bleak picture of Japanese factory conditions as exports are still massively weaker relative to a year ago.