Japan - the latest Reuters Tankan (for March) shows some improvement

Service sector index -5 in March vs -7 in February

Manufacturers', service sector mood is seen improving ahead

Emergency measures rolled out in Japan to halt the country's third, and most lethal, wave of the virus has curbed consumer spending and hit the services sector particularly hard.



the Service sector index is seen as rising to +5 in June

Respondents said economic conditions were improving, in part due to solid Chinese demand.

The sentiment index for manufacturers was expected to rise further to 15 in June





---