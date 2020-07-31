Japan top currency official Okamura reaffirms that market stability is important

Okamura offers no comment on the market moves today

Says that the BOJ, MOF, and FSA shared the need for market stability and that they had shared information regarding the virus situation and will keep monitoring markets as such. This follows the meeting between local authorities as pointed out here earlier.





Okamura also says that finance minister Aso did not specifically acknowledge the recent strengthening in the yen currency.





Again, this is all part of the jawboning process by policymakers to try and keep yen gains in-check but as mentioned before, they are ever only likely to act if USD/JPY threatens a breach under 100.00 - should we ever get there.