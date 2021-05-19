Japan trade balance for April Y 255.3bn (expected Y 147.7bn)
Japan trade balance for April Y 255.3bn
expected Y 147.7bn, prior Y 662.3bn
Exports +38%
expected +30.8% y/y, prior +16.1%
Imports +12.8%
expected +9% y/y, prior +5.8%
Solid beat for exports - a bright spot for Japan's economy at present in the midst of a domestic challenges with states of emergency. Do keep in mind the 'base effect' of comparing to a catastrophic April 2020.
More:
April exports to:
- China +33.9% y/y
- Asia +32.7% y/y
- US +45.1% y/y