Japan trade balance for April Y 255.3bn

expected Y 147.7bn, prior Y 662.3bn

Exports +38%

expected +30.8% y/y, prior +16.1%

Imports +12.8%

expected +9% y/y, prior +5.8%

Solid beat for exports - a bright spot for Japan's economy at present in the midst of a domestic challenges with states of emergency. Do keep in mind the 'base effect' of comparing to a catastrophic April 2020.





