Japan trade balance for April Y 255.3bn (expected Y 147.7bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan trade balance for April Y 255.3bn

  • expected Y 147.7bn, prior Y 662.3bn

Exports +38%

  • expected +30.8% y/y, prior +16.1%

Imports +12.8% 

  • expected +9% y/y, prior +5.8%

Solid beat for exports - a bright spot for Japan's economy at present in the midst of a domestic challenges with states of emergency. Do keep in mind the 'base effect' of comparing to a catastrophic April 2020. 

More:
April exports to:
  • China +33.9% y/y
  • Asia +32.7% y/y
  • US +45.1% y/y 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose