Japan trade data for February shows exports drop 4.5% y/y

Japan trade balance for February Y 217.4bn yen

expected Y 420bn, prior Y -325bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -38.7bn yen expected Y -119.0bn, prior Y 392.8bn Exports -4.5% y/y, a big miss expected -0.2% y/y, prior +6.4% Imports close to inline at +11.8% y/y expected +12.0% y/y, prior -9.5% Exports to China +3.4% y/y Exports to China +3.4% y/y

to the US -14% y/y

to Asia -0.8% y/y

to the EU -3.3% y/y

USD/JPY is barely responsive, which is often the case for Japanese data. Nevertheless, the data showing a slump for February exports from Japan. Exports to China a bright spot (relatively).



