Japan trade data for February shows exports drop 4.5% y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Japan trade balance for February Y 217.4bn yen

  • expected Y 420bn, prior Y -325bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -38.7bn yen

  • expected Y -119.0bn, prior Y 392.8bn

Exports -4.5% y/y, a big miss

  • expected -0.2% y/y, prior +6.4%

Imports close to inline at +11.8% y/y 

  • expected +12.0% y/y, prior -9.5%

Exports to China +3.4% y/y
  • to the US -14% y/y
  • to Asia -0.8% y/y
  • to the EU -3.3% y/y
USD/JPY is barely responsive, which is often the case for Japanese data. Nevertheless, the data showing a slump for February exports from Japan. Exports to China a bright spot (relatively). 


