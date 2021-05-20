Japan to end its 1% GDP cap on defence spending - "must increase our defense capabilities at a radically different pace"

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi spoke with the Nikkei in an interview.

  • "We must increase our defense capabilities at a radically different pace than in the past"
Citing China's increased capabilities, as well as new areas of warfare such as space, cyber and electromagnetics.
  • "The security environment surrounding Japan is changing rapidly with heightened uncertainty," 
