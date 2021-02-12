Japanese government committee reportedly approves use of Pfizer vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NHK reports on the matter

This was very much expected since last week and that may see Japan begin their vaccine rollout some time this month. AstraZeneca had also applied for vaccine approval a week ago so that will be the next one to watch for Japan in the coming weeks.
