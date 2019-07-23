Japanese government maintains economic assessment for the month of July

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japan's cabinet office releases its monthly economic report

Japan
They reaffirm the view that "the economy is recovering at a moderate pace", though there is some weakness persisting - mainly in exports and industrial production. The overall assessment was maintained with a slight tweak to the language as noted above.ForexLive

With Abe having come out triumphant in recent election results, it pretty much confirms that we'll see a sales tax hike in October regardless of the slight weakness still seen in the Japanese economy this year.

