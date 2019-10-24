Japanese government minister resigns over integrity issue. Politicians elsewhere dumbfounded.
Japan's trade minister Isshu Sugawara has resigned.
- Sugawara's secretary offered ¥20,000 in condolence money to the bereaved family of a supporter in his Tokyo district in mid-October. His office also sent funeral flowers to multiple bereaved families this year, the magazine reported.
- Japanese law bans politicians from making donations to voters in their home districts. Politicians are, however, allowed to offer money personally at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.
(Background info via Japan Times)
---
Yen unmoving.