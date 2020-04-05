Japan press reports a state of emergency to be declared on Tuesday or before

Yomiuri says Japan to declare a state of emergency by Tuesday

I posted earlier on advice from the US Embassy to its citizens still in Japan: 

In that post some alarming developments from Tokyo over the weekend:
  • Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday
  • that's the highest rate of increase on record
  • total in Tokyo now is 1,034
  • The daily infection rate has more than tripled in just a week

Japan had been ahead of the curve on the outbreak but have since let their guard slip. 





