Japan press reports a state of emergency to be declared on Tuesday or before

Yomiuri says Japan to declare a state of emergency by Tuesday

I posted earlier on advice from the US Embassy to its citizens still in Japan:





In that post some alarming developments from Tokyo over the weekend:

Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday

that's the highest rate of increase on record

total in Tokyo now is 1,034

The daily infection rate has more than tripled in just a week



Japan had been ahead of the curve on the outbreak but have since let their guard slip.



















