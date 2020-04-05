Japan press reports a state of emergency to be declared on Tuesday or before
Yomiuri says Japan to declare a state of emergency by Tuesday
I posted earlier on advice from the US Embassy to its citizens still in Japan:
In that post some alarming developments from Tokyo over the weekend:
- Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday
- that's the highest rate of increase on record
- total in Tokyo now is 1,034
- The daily infection rate has more than tripled in just a week
Japan had been ahead of the curve on the outbreak but have since let their guard slip.