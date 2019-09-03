Japan's Aso: US-China trade war won't be resolved in the short-term

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso

He's mainly reiterating what we all know at this point. The latest development as of yesterday is that both sides are still unable to agree to a September meeting so that kind of saps away some confidence/optimism in markets today.
