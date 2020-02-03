Japan's January manufacturing PMI improved, but South Korea's fell. Both are in contraction.

Japan's final manufacturing PMI for January has come in at 48.8 (the preliminary was 48.6)

We have also had the same from South Korea, coming in at 49.8

slipping into contraction from December's 50.1

Elsewhere in the region, a mixed bag:





Taiwan January manufacturing PMI 51.8 (vs 50.8 in December)

Vietnam at 50.6 (vs 50.8 in December)

Malaysia 48.8 (vs 50.0 in December)

Philippines 52.1 (vs 51.7 in December)

Indonesia 49.3 (vs 49.5 in December)









